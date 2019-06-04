8-year-old finds woman dead in Mich. apartment, mother and another man unconscious

An 8-year-old girl found a horrifying scene inside her apartment in Mt. Morris Township.

Police say an 8-year-old awoke Tuesday to find a woman dead and her mother and another man unconscious from overdoses.

Police said an 8-year-old awoke Tuesday to find a woman dead and her mother and another man unconscious from overdoses.

Her mother and a man were revived, but another woman was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old called 911 around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to report the incident at Cedar Shores Apartments on Clio Road. She was alone with her 2-year-old brother while the adults were passed out.

Investigators said they believe all three adults in the apartment overdosed on some type of narcotic after drinking alcohol.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said the girl happened to stay home from school on Tuesday because she was sick. If she had gone to school, he believes all three could have died and left the 2-year-old alone.

Green said the 8-year-old and her 2-year-old brother were both OK. They were placed in protective custody while police continue investigating the incident.

“It drives home how serious this epidemic is,” Green said. “But the problem is now children are caught in the middle of it. If that ... 8-year-old hadn’t acted quickly, all three would’ve been dead. But if that 8-year-old wouldn’t have been home, the 2-year-old would’ve been home alone until other siblings were out of school.”

