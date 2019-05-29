Teacher writes "WTF is this?" on student's homework assignment in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A Rutherford High School teacher may have to face consequences after writing a slang term for a curse word on top of a student’s homework assignment.

This image shows a homework assignment that a teacher wrote an inappropriate comment on. (WJHG/WECP/Melinda Smith)

Melinda Smith said she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework and “WTF is this? Absolutely no credit” was written across the top.

“It wasn’t anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language, about what they’re writing to a student. That was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever,” Smith said.

She’s calling for the teacher to account for her actions.

“I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file,” Smith said.

The teacher in question does not want to respond publicly to the situation.

Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident, but he does not want to release the teacher’s name at this time.

“Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved, and they’re currently investigating the situation,” Pilson said.

He said he has spoken with the teacher regarding appropriate classroom conduct.

“She was apologetic, and it was a mistake on her part,” Pilson said.

He says teachers at the school are caring and loving, but they’re also human.

“We make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard. And when we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward,” he said.

School officials have not said if any action will be taken against the teacher.

