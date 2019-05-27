Authorities identify victims of deadly head-on crash in Cass County

Authorities have identified the four people killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Sunday night on Highway 75 north of Beaver Lake in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says those killed were Walter Guy Minshall II, 57, of Omaha - the driver of a Dodge Caravan involved; Brenda Sue Minshall, 49, of Madison - a front passenger of the Caravan; Constance Joann Gillott, 53, of Plattsmouth – a rear passenger of the Caravan and Taylor E. Grasewicz, 20, of Beaver Lake - the driver of the Ford Mustang involved.

Those injured are identified as Anthony Scott Drake, 22, of Murdock - a front passenger of the Mustang; Dakota D. Keyser, 20, of Plattsmouth - a rear passenger of the Mustang and Scarlet Eve Stodola, 18, of Beaver Lake – a rear passenger of Mustang.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. The van and Mustang had collided head-on near the intersection of Highway 75 and Young Road.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the Dodge Caravan had turned northbound onto Hwy. 75 from 1st Ave. The van was then seen accelerating northbound in the southbound lane of the highway. It hit the Mustang just south of Young Road.

Investigators said all three occupants of the van and the driver of the Mustang all died on impact.

The three injured were taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment.