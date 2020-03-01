5 people die in wrong-way collision on Interstate 70

The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 west of Topeka.

The State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van near Maple Hill, Kansas.

The crash happened about 25 miles west of Topeka. The driver of the truck and four people in the van died at the scene. One other person in the van was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The names of the crash victims were not immediately released.