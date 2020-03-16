5 leave quarantine at UNMC, new unit dedicated for COVID-19

A 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Neb. who was treated in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center was discharged today after testing negative for COVID-19, while four others have also been cleared from quarantine.

In a press release issued Monday afternoon, UNMC announced four evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been cleared from the quarantine unit. One person from that group remains in quarantine.

The list of updates today include:

A 36-year-old Omaha woman remains in critical condition.

An evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who suffered injuries from a ground-level fall is now in good condition.

A 24-bed unit has been dedicated for confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients.

The negative air pressure unit is housing two COVID-19 patients previously in biocontainment.

The biocontainment unit is now empty and will be used as a surge location.