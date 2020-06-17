5 hospitalized following shooting and crash overnight in Omaha

Paramedics transported five people to the hospital, one including a gunshot wound, after a shooting and crash, according to Omaha Police.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday near 52nd and Ames Avenue. Omaha Police officers blocked off the intersection for several hours overnight.

Investigators told 6 News that four people inside of a Pontiac sped through a red light and slammed into a car traveling westbound on Ames Avenue.

Conditions of the patients range from serious to critical. One passenger in the Pontiac had a gunshot wound. Investigators are looking into how that passenger got the gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.