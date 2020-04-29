40 Kansas University leaders to take 10% pay cuts in wake of virus effects

The University of Kansas has announced that 40 of its top-paid employees, including its chancellor, will take temporary 10% pay cuts to help cushion the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wichita station KAKE reports that KU Chancellor Douglas Girod announced the cuts in a letter this week.

The letter says he, the chancellor's cabinet, vice provosts, deans and department heads will take the salary reduction for six months.

Girod says the cuts will generate $853,000 in savings for the university and that the money will be redeployed for urgent needs.

Also taking the 10% pay cut are head men's basketball coach Bill Self, head football coach Les Miles and Athletic Director Jeff Long.