4-year-old girl injured after shooting in Omaha

Authorities say gunfire in an Omaha neighborhood sent a 4-year-old girl to the hospital.

Omaha Police said officers raced to North 27th Street and Ellison Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Sunday after a ShotSpotter activation. Moments after, a man drove up to the northeast precinct and waived down officers.

Investigators state that the man said someone fired into his van while he was driving, and that bullets hit his 4-year-old daughter. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

The suspect is described as a male, thin build, wearing blue clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.