4-year-old found walking on Highway 77 after wandering from learning center

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old reportedly wandered away from a Montessori school in Lancaster County and was found walking on the shoulder of U.S. 77.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, the 4-year-old wandered away from Prairie Hill Learning Center, located at 17705 S. 12th Street near Roca, around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The boy was found walking on the shoulder of U.S. 77 near Bennett Road by a Fed Ex driver, and was unaccounted for by staff for roughly 13 minutes, LSO said.

Authorities said the Fed Ex driver was familiar with the area and knew there was a school nearby.

He brought the boy back to Prairie Hills Learning Center, and he was picked up by his parents, according to LSO.

LSO said a report has been given to the Department of Health and Human Services and the County Attorney’s Office to see if any further action is necessary.

The family of the young boy released the following statement to 1011 through their attorney.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the individuals that stopped to help our son and to the Lancaster CSO for its quick response. However, we are devastated that this incident with our son happened last week. He has been traumatized, as have we and the members of the public that rescued him from harms way. It is our hope that Prairie Hill will be proactive in changing their protocols and safety measures to ensure that something like this, or even worse, never happens to another child in their care.”

Prairie Hills Learning Center declined comment when contacted by 1011 NOW.

