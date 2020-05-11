4 state senators disapprove of Gov. Ricketts deal with TestNebraska

Test Nebraska added a fourth location in Schuyler today. As testing is ramping up, some are having to schedule testing days out and in some cases, results are taking longer than expected.

Four state senators told the Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday they believe this is an early indicator that the no bid-contract with Nomi Health to create TestNebraska is no good.

The senators and governor have yet to address the problem face-to-face. And each side is unhappy with the other.

The governor saying the idea of dropping out of the contract is crazy. The four senators saying his quick deal is a lack of transparency.

“On the face of it the senators’ statement is ludicrous and again I just can’t figure out how the senators just don’t want to have testing here in the state,” Ricketts said Monday during his daily COVID-19 update.

“I don’t believe that it’s ludicrous to want transparency in government -- even if it is a pandemic it’s important now more than ever for leaders to be upfront,” said State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh.

The senators who crafted the letter say testing is paramount but they don’t believe this is the right way to do it.

Penned by State Senators Machaela Cavanaugh, Carol Blood, Megan Hunt, and Rick Kolowski, their main point is the governor didn’t source the help locally.

“To rush to the first -- I would say snake oil salesman that comes across our door -- is irresponsible and reckless,” Cavanaugh said.

The group of senators wants to see the millions of dollars going to Nomi Health stay in the state. They say the governor should have consulted with local groups before looking beyond state lines.

“We are exporting dollars outside of Nebraska instead of spending them on the people here in Nebraska,” said Blood.

“Neither the Public Health Lab nor UNMC have space to be able to do it and they couldn’t do it in the short timeframe that we were talking about, and they don’t have the machines to be able to do it nor do they have the test kits to be able to do it,” Ricketts said Monday.

We asked UNMC about the senators’ letter and TestNebraska but they had no comment.

The senators also worry Nomi Health can't keep the promises it has made. Test results once promised in 48 hours are now expected in 72. The senators fear Nebraska will no longer be a global leader in medicine if it doesn’t partner with the right groups.

“We have the federal government and the rest of the world looking to us as leaders in healthcare, infectious disease, and public health. It is outrageous to think that we didn’t first go to all those people before going to Utah,” Cavanaugh said.

The senators also told 6 News they don’t think TestNebraska is accessible. They say not everyone has access to the internet and the assessment can’t be taken over the phone.

They see this as another flaw of TestNebraska being accurate.

The governor says he’s pleased with the results the state is seeing so far.

6 News also reached out to Nomi Health for comment and are waiting to hear back.