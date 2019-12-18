4 injured in accident at Interstate-29 in Council Bluffs near Avenue G exit

Council Bluffs officers and paramedics responded to a rollover injury accident at Interstate-29 Southbound near the Avenue G exit.

Authorities located a Chevy Trailblazer that has rolled off the Interstate. Four passengers were inside and all were transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition, according to a release.

One of the passengers is an infant, who is currently in stable condition.

This accident is still under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor, speed is unknown.

Interstate-29 southbound and the ramp at Avenue G were closed, but are now reopened.