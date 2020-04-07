4 die from the coronavirus at Kansas rehabilitation facility

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A rehabilitation facility in Kansas City, Kansas, has reported four death from the coronavirus. It's one of a few group living facilities in the state that's dealing with coronavirus outbreaks among their vulnerable residents. Local health officials say the people who died at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation Center were among 37 who were sickened there. Four were staff members. The rest were patients. Meanwhile, three staff members and a resident at the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center for people with intellectual disabilities have tested positive. At the Life Care Center of Burlington, 41 residents and one staff member have tested positive.