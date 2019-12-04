4 arrested in connection to suspicious homicide in August

Omaha Police Homicide Investigators made four arrests in connection to a mysterious death that happened near 45th and Decatur in August.

Kelly Barges was found dead and after investigations police determined it was under suspicious circumstances, according to a release.

Louis French and Coletta Cornett were booked for 1st-degree murder and use of a weapon, not a gun. Joel Jensen and Autumn Jones were booked for felony accessory.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Omaha Police.