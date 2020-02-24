3rd man accused of conspiracy in Waterloo robbery-slaying

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- A third person has been charged with conspiracy in the slaying of a Waterloo man during a robbery attempt.
Marquas Gafeney remained in custody Monday, charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The records don't list an attorney for him.
Gafeney and two other men are accused in the Dec. 4 shooting death of Grant Saul.
The two others are charged with the same crime. They are James Wright-Buls and Keyon Roby. The court records don't list attorneys for them either.