3rd man accused of conspiracy in Waterloo robbery-slaying

A third person has been charged with conspiracy in the slaying of a Waterloo man during a robbery attempt.

Marquas Gafeney remained in custody Monday, charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The records don't list an attorney for him.

Gafeney and two other men are accused in the Dec. 4 shooting death of Grant Saul.

The two others are charged with the same crime. They are James Wright-Buls and Keyon Roby. The court records don't list attorneys for them either.