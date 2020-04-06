3M, U.S. reach agreement that allows mask exports to Canada

Manufacturing giant 3M says it has an agreement with the Trump administration that will allow the company to continue to export N95 protective masks to Canada and Latin America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said Monday that the U.S. government and 3M have a plan to produce 166.5 million masks over the next three months to support healthcare workers in the United States.

President Trump had used his authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to stop exporting such masks, also known as respirators.

The move outraged many officials in Canada.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.