3D printers unite to provide Personal Protection Equipment donations

3D printers across the metro are uniting to help fill the need for personal protection equipment for front line workers.

One group is coming together to make face shields for organizations in need.

Today PPE for NE dropped off 100 face shields for select specialty hospitals. The masks will help protect two-thirds of the nurses who work here.

"This is really important and really helpful for us. We’re in a shortage throughout the state of Nebraska and this delivery really does just help us with patient care and it really does provide a safety net for our nurses," said Jamie Sorensen, a clinical nurse liaison.

PPE for NE is made up of 3D printers from across the metro. They are aiming to fill the need across the state of Nebraska and in southwestern Iowa.

"We really just want to fill the gaps until the large scale can really come in and fill the requests that are now on backorder that we just keep hearing about," said Lindsey Spausta, with PPE for NE.

They’ve already helped to protect over 1,000 metro front line workers.

By the end of the day today—they're hoping to get that number up to 2,000.

"Really, it's been pretty incredible. When the requests come in, we've been able to serve when there's been that initial need," said Spausta.

Metro community college and Iowa Western are helping PPE for NE by allowing the volunteers to use their 3D printers.

