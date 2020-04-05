38-year-old man shot in north Omaha dies at hospital

Omaha Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in north Omaha.

According to an OPD report, officers were responding to a ShotSpotter activation near 28th and Spencer streets at about 7:53 p.m. Saturday when the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers found Michael Wilson, 38, at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, the report states. Medics with Omaha Fire transported him to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

OPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact investigators at 402-444-5656' or notify Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling 402-444-STOP or leaving a tip at OmahaCrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.