38-year-old Orangutan at Topeka Zoo dies following illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has announced the death of a Bornean orangutan following a short illness.

The zoo says in a statement that Lena, a 38-year-old female, died Monday after becoming ill last April 8.

Her condition failed to improve, and zoo staff anesthetized her to conduct a full medical workup. Officials say Lena's heart stopped while she was under anesthesia, and staff were unable to resuscitate her.

A necropsy failed to determine a cause of death, but did show she had an abnormal left kidney.

Lena was born at the Buffalo Zoo on April 2, 1982, and came to Topeka from the Columbus Zoo in 2005.