34 National Guardsmen to be deployed in July

In the coming weeks, 34 soldiers from the Army National Guard Aviation Unit-- based in lincoln-- will be on their way overseas to provide Medevac services to US forces in the Middle East.

Their send-off ceremony was today. They take off in the first part of July. The unit will provide Medevac support for missions in Kuwait, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

The last time this unit was deployed-- was in 2016-2017 to Afghanistan. Half of the people deploying in July were there four years ago too.

The commander of the unit said--Nebraskans are known for their rescue missions.

"Really big shoes to fill," said Captain Nathanael Rutherford. "Nebraska has a really solid history of providing medevac support. we're known nationally for the quality of service and the quality of medevac we're able to support. We don't drop missions, if they call us they know we're going to pick them up."

For example, the unit responded to the historic flooding of 2019, rescuing more than 100 Nebraskans and pets in the aftermath. The goal is to respond to a call within 15 minutes, to better the chances of survival.

For one soldier getting ready for deployment, this mission is especially personal.

"My grandpa got drafted in the Korean war, so that's why I wanted to serve," said Specialist Jake Woodward. He's never been deployed internationally before. "And this being one of the most popular units in Nebraska, it means a lot."

