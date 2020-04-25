New Omaha police recruits, fire investigators graduate from academy

On Friday, 33 Omaha Police recruits and two Omaha Fire Department arson investigators graduated from the academy.

The recruits will now enter the Field Training Officer phase of their careers.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to necessitate social distancing and wearing masks, family and friends of the recruits and members of the media were not allowed to attend the ceremony.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, accompanied by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, could be seen in a photo with the graduates all wearing masks and gloves.

Recruits were spread out among seats during the ceremony.

A formal graduation ceremony has been postponed until further notice, according to the department.

