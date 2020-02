Three troubled youths have been charged with assaulting employees at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton said in a news release Friday that the three had used bed frame pieces in the Feb. 7 attacks.

Three employees were taken to a hospital for treatment. Charges against the three include felony assault and aiding and abetting assault.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.