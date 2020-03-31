3 women hospitalized after shooting near 29th and T

Omaha Police say they're looking for the gunman who put three women in the hospital with bullet wounds.

Officers were called to the shooting near 29th and T streets just after 11:30 last night. It's the Southside Terrace housing project.

There, officers found three women suffering from gunshot wounds.

The women were taken to the hospital where their injuries were not determined to be life-threatening.

The alleged gunman is described as male, five foot four to five foot seven, and about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information, you're urged to contact crime stoppers.

