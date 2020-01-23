3 pipe bombs found after Iowa pickup crash that killed driver

Local, state and federal investigators are trying to find out who made or provided homemade pipe bombs found near the wreckage of a pickup truck that crashed and burned in southern Iowa.

Ron Humphrey with the State Fire Marshal Division said Thursday the bombs were ejected from the truck as it rolled on Jan. 12, just east of Knoxville.

Officers recovered three devices that have since been rendered safe. The crash killed Del Sorey.

Investigators have searched Sorey's Arnolds Park home and two properties linked to acquaintances of his. No arrests have been reported.