3 injured in shooting at Benson Park Tuesday night

A shooting at an Omaha park sends three people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Douglas County Dispatch says the call came at about 9:45 p.m. at Benson Park near 70th and Military.

Two of the people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and the third victim was taken to Bergan Mercy while the rescue crews performed CPR.

A witness on scene tells 6 News he heard gunshots and jumped into action.

"I'm not a doctor but I don't think he was alive, he was bleeding from the head," said witness, Joe Adams.

The witness says he rendered first aide to one of the victims until police arrived.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 6 News as we provide updates as they become available.