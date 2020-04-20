3 found dead of apparent overdose in Ponca Hills, authorities say

Three people have died of what appears to be drug overdoses at a home in Ponca Hills Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported two people were found outside of the home and one person was found inside the home.

The residence is a known location for narcotics activity, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement is working on obtaining a search warrant for the property.

