3 arrested in connection to Monday homicide in Millard neighborhood

Davion Wallace and Daniel Camerlink were booked for Criminal Homicide, along with Caleb Lott who was booked for Accessory in connection to the death of Dustin Moheng near Ash and Weir streets in a Millard neighborhood Dec. 2nd, 2019.
Updated: Wed 11:52 AM, Dec 04, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit has made three arrests in connection to the Dustin Moheng homicide in a Millard neighborhood on Monday.

Omaha Police said 21-year-old Dustin Moheng was found dead Monday afternoon near Weir and Ash streets, a block north of Q and 124th streets.

According to a release on Wednesday, 19-year-olds Davion Wallace and Daniel Camerlinck were booked for Criminal Homicide; and Caleb Lott, 18, was booked for Accessory to a Felony.

This is an ongoing investigation; more details will be updated as they become available.

 