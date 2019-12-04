3 arrested in connection to Monday homicide in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit has made three arrests in connection to the Dustin Moheng homicide in a Millard neighborhood on Monday.
Omaha Police said 21-year-old Dustin Moheng was found dead Monday afternoon near Weir and Ash streets, a block north of Q and 124th streets.
According to a release on Wednesday, 19-year-olds Davion Wallace and Daniel Camerlinck were booked for Criminal Homicide; and Caleb Lott, 18, was booked for Accessory to a Felony.
This is an ongoing investigation; more details will be updated as they become available.