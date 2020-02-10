3 arrested in Douglas County for scamming local teenagers

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says three men sit in jail charged with stealing more than $25,000 from local teenagers.

Deputies say, Terrell Taylor, Darryl Vance Jr, and Darien Clifton were arrested last week on a long list of charges -- including forgery and theft.

The men allegedly created fake checks to deposit into the accounts of local teens. They’d contacted the teens through social media.

Deputies found stolen checks, credit cards, and equipment to make fake checks in the men's hotel room.

They'd reportedly have done the scams in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, and Arizona.

