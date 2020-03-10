3 arrested for Omaha shooting near Waverly Park

Updated: Tue 10:40 PM, Mar 10, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Three men are in jail Tuesday night just 24 hours after an Omaha shooting. The victim is still recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Omaha police say, Jermaine Finley, 23, is the shooter booked into jail on a first-degree assault charge.

Trevian Harris and Jordon Miller are his accused accomplices.

Officers were called to 49th and Maple streets yesterday around 6:45 p.m.

Once on the scene, rescuers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a car. Again, his injuries were described as life-threatening.

 