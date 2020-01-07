3 arrested after package thrown over Nebraska prison wall

Officials say three people have been arrested after a package containing tobacco, cellphones and synthetic marijuana were thrown over over a wall of the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that an 18-year-old man was arrested around 8 a.m. Tuesday after he was seen walking near the penitentiary and throwing a package over the wall. Nebraska Department of Corrections officials say it contained two cellphones, tobacco, and K2.

Two other men, ages 22 and 21, found in a vehicle across the street from the penitentiary also were arrested.