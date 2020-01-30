27 pounds of meth found during traffic stop in Seward County

Three men were arrested and 27 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Seward County on Wednesday.

The stop took place around 12:45 p.m. when the Seward County Sheriff pulled over a tow truck on Interstate 80.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff noticed several inconsistencies with the passenger’s story and multiple indicators of criminal activity, according to a release.

The passenger revealed that there was also a secondary vehicle traveling with the Escalade. The owners of the Escalade were traveling in the secondary vehicle on I-80, the release states.

A traffic stop was conducted on the secondary vehicle matching the description given by the passenger of the tow truck. Once deputies confirmed the identities of the driver and passengers of the secondary vehicle, a K-9 was deployed and mad ea positive indication of narcotics.

During the vehicle search, 21 packages of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 27 pounds was discovered hidden in the sidewall of the vehicle. The street value is estimated at approximately $594,000. The investigation revealed that the narcotics were transported in from Juarez, Mexico and intended to be delivered in Omaha, NE.

Christian G. Gardea, 24, of El Paso, TX, Perdo A. Robles, 33, of Omaha, NE, and Rex L. Kmiecik, 39, of Omaha, NE were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

The tow truck driver, two children passengers under the age of five, and one female were released.