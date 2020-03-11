26 Methodist Health employees in self-quarantine, hotline created

Methodist Health System said 26 employees are on self-quarantine following possible exposure to the coronavirus, while the organization has created a community hotline to help residents with questions about the disease, the organization announced Wednesday in a press release.

Of the 26 employees, the majority work at Methodist Women's Hospital. Five employees of Methodist Health System were tested negative but will remain in self-quarantine until 14 days have passed, officials stated.

Visitors to the hospital are asked to self-screen and refrain from coming if possible to help contain the spread of the virus.

Methodist Fremont Health is not allowing visitors at Dunklau Gardens, the release noted. Visitors to the NICU at Methodist Women's Hospital will be restricted to parents or parent and designated persons.

All other facilities are now limited to one or two symptom-free visitors for each patient.

A hotline made by Methodist is (402) 815-SICK (7425). It is staffed 24-hours a day with operators that can help connect people to county health departments and talk about exposure concerns.

Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, said they saw the need for the hotline after a significant number of calls came to them over last weekend.

“We understand the community has many questions and concerns. This hotline is designed to respond to those inquiries, while also phone screen those individuals who may be experiencing symptoms or have had contact with a coronavirus positive individual," he said in the release.

The Douglas County Health Department has a hotline for residents' questions in place.

For Pottawattamie County, Iowa, a hotline has also been established.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has a hotline, as well.