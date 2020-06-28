25 years later: Disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit remains a mystery

This weekend, an Iowa cold case is back in the headlines.

Not because it's been solved -- but because it reached a milestone and has a personal connection.

It's hard to believe Mason City, Iowa police have never named a suspect in the disappearance of my colleague Jodi Huisentruit.

Saturday marked 25 years since her abduction.

Because of the pandemic, the public wasn't invited to the memorial service today outside the North Central Iowa television station.

In 1995 -- 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit was abducted outside her apartment around 4:30 in the morning.

She was on her way to work -- rushing because she had overslept.

Her shoes and bag and blow dryer were found in the parking lot.

There were drag marks -- and her red sports car was still there.

Sunday, family and friends made an impassioned plea for help.

“Please don’t let us wait 30 years to solve our case. If you are suspicious of anyone, please notify law enforcement,” said Kelly Boyle, a college classmate of Jodi’s.

25-years ago, this tree was just a sapling planted in her memory.

It's growth shows just how long we've been waiting for answers.

“We know the basics of what happened in the parking lot. But in terms of who is responsible -- it could be a prominent name in the base, but it could easily come from somewhere else. Jodi’s address, apartment number, home phone number were in the Mason City phonebook. The suspect pool is an entire media market,” said Scott Fuller with the Find Jodi Team.

Investigators have offered no new clues to her disappearance.

Organizers’ sole purpose is to remind everyone -- hope

“I think it would be a beautiful and touching moment to remember Jodi,” said friend Robin Wolfram.

Wolfram explained how much music resonated during Jodi's life.