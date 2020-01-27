23andMe lays off more than 10% of its workforce as DNA kit sales slump

At-home DNA testing company 23andMe is cutting about 100 jobs due to declining sales in genetic-testing services.

The cutbacks represent about 14% of the company’s workforce.

CEO Anne Wojcicki told CNBC she thinks there are a couple of possible reasons why DNA testing kit sales have dropped.

First, people may be more reluctant to share their DNA.

She said the tech industry needs to "better communicate privacy standards to build trust."

Wojcicki also said the fear of an economic downturn could possibly discourage people from paying hundreds of dollars to have their DNA tested.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.