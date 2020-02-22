21-year-old arrested for vandalism at Lincoln temple

On February 21st, Lincoln Police Department investigators arrested 21-year-old Noah T. Miller of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Felony Vandalism.

On January 15th, 2020, police responded to the South Street Temple, 2061 South 20th Street, on a report of a vandalism.

Officers found that a swastika and racial epithets were spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple. The Lincoln Police Department investigated this case as a hate crime.

Investigators analyzed video evidence provided by South Street Temple staff that showed the vandalism occurred on January 13th, 2020, around 12:15 a.m.

The video shows an adult male spray-painting the door and steps of the temple, as well as photographing the vandalism with his cell phone.

Investigators investigated numerous tips, interviewed potential suspects, and served search warrants to gather additional digital evidence. An analysis of the digital and photographic evidence determined that Noah Miller had vandalized the South Street Temple.

On February 21st, 2020, at approximately 10:53 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department Investigations Unit located Miller and took him into custody without incident.