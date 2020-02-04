21-year-old Omaha corrections center inmate dies

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

Carmichael Elya, 21, was taken to the hospital and declared dead, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

He was serving a 6-10-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County, and had been jailed since March 6, 2017, according to the release.

The cause of death is not yet known, the release states. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, per state correctional services policy.