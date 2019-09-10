2020 construction program released by Nebraska Department of Transportation

The Nebraska Department of Transportation released its 2020 Construction Program which includes transportation projects scheduled for funding over the next year.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the plans will be slightly changed due to the flooding of 2019.

“The department’s 2020 program book looks a bit different from what communities and the construction industry are used to,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “The program, which is essentially a statewide list of asset preservation and capital improvement projects, will be a living document, housed on our website and updated periodically.”

Long awaited projects such as the Lincoln South Beltway; Fremont Southeast Beltway; and the Highway 83, Super 2 Frazier Creek North and South between North Platte and McCook will be included in the record $782 million plan. An estimated $153 million will also be factored in for emergency expenses, according to the release.

“Nebraska is a pay-as-you-go state and NDOT has a longstanding philosophy of getting the

money on the road, quickly,” said Schneweis. “This suits us well, but when faced with a

$150 million-plus disaster, we need a few months to cash flow recovery efforts. We are in a

good place and as federal reimbursements come through, we’ll update the construction list and

return to our regularly scheduled program.”

In addition, the Department also included items involving flood damage repair on the 5-year plan, according to the release.