2020 Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available

A total of $75,000 is available this year for grants offered to Omaha neighborhoods awarded by Mayor Jean Stothert.

The grants are used to support and strengthen the quality of life, impact the neighborhood environment, and help prevent crime.

Neighborhood organizations listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood directory are eligible for $5,000 in grants.

Past grants were used for landscaping, community gardens, public art, neighborhood festivals, block parties, and citizen patrol equipment, according to a release from the mayor.

Applications are due March 23, 2020. Grant recipients will be announced in May. Applications can be found on the mayor's website.

