2020 Iowa Caucus: Updates from Pottawattamie, Mills & Harrison counties

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -- Iowans lined up for the caucuses Monday evening as the Iowa Caucuses got underway at 7 p.m.
In Pacific Junction, 12 people showed up to caucus. They chose South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Just past 8 p.m., following the first alignment at Abraham Lincoln High School — the largest caucus site in Council Bluffs — Andrew Yang was determined to be "not viable," so his supporters were looking to join the camps of Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, or Warren.
A new twist this year: out-of-state caucus sites. Iowans caucused in Washington, D.C. And though some had never met another Iowan abroad until Monday night, participants from Egypt, Italy, London, and Amsterdam descended on a Paris town hall to choose their Democratic candidate for the 2020 election.
While the focus on tonight's caucuses are mainly on the Democrats — looking for signs who will challenge President Trump in November — Republicans are caucusing, too. The Republican Party of Iowa isn’t being shy about backing President Trump. But the party is still hosting caucuses tonight and hope Republicans show up.
