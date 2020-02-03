2020 Iowa Caucus: Updates from Pottawattamie, Mills & Harrison counties

Iowans lined up for the caucuses Monday evening as the Iowa Caucuses got underway at 7 p.m.

In Pacific Junction, 12 people showed up to caucus. They chose South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Just past 8 p.m., following the first alignment at Abraham Lincoln High School — the largest caucus site in Council Bluffs — Andrew Yang was determined to be "not viable," so his supporters were looking to join the camps of Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, or Warren.

While the focus on tonight's caucuses are mainly on the Democrats — looking for signs who will challenge President Trump in November — Republicans are caucusing, too. The Republican Party of Iowa isn’t being shy about backing President Trump. But the party is still hosting caucuses tonight and hope Republicans show up.

