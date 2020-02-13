2020 Census: Nebraska facing an uphill battle to get everyone counted

The 2020 Census begins in just a few weeks, and it’s an uphill battle to make sure everyone is counted.

“The Census impacts so much of what we do, whether it's political, government or business,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said last November, imploring Nebraskans to fill out the Census this March.

“Get it out of the way; get it off your checklist,” Ricketts said. “Do it right right away, so that you know you're doing your part in making sure we have that complete Census."

But is the state doing its part? Most states invest in forming a committee to help reach out and educate people about the census. But not Nebraska, which instead is leaving it up to local governments and other organizations to pick up the slack.

"I think the concern is always that there won't be enough effort to reach out or to connect,” said Melissa Breazile of from the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, one of more than 75 nonprofits working to get everyone counted.

"Whether it's