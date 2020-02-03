2020 Caucus: Iowa voters converge on Paris, make electoral history

This was a caucus like Iowans had never seen before.

Voters from Egypt, Italy, London, and Amsterdam descended on a Paris town hall to choose their Democratic candidate for the 2020 election. Some are serving at U.S military bases.

Some are studying in foreign capitals. Some had never met another Iowan abroad until Monday night. And they all loved being able to caucus outside Iowa for the first time. Only 17 voters took part, so the result says little about the political direction of a state where some 200,000 people are expected to caucus overall.

Elizabeth Warren came out on top, followed by Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar.

