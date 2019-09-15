2019 Omaha Marathon fills downtown Omaha streets

Thousands of feet stomped the Omaha pavement early Sunday morning as a field of 1,500 runners waged a rigorous campaign to complete the 2019 Omaha Marathon.

Partnership 4 Kids was designated as the Official Charity for the marathon that launched at 7 a.m. from TD Ameritrade Park.

Partnership 4 Kids is a goal-setting and group-mentoring program that helps build hope for under-served students and creates a foundation for success from pre-kindergarten through careers.

“There are more than 3,000 Omaha Public School students who participate in the Partnership 4 Kids program,” explained Deb Denbeck, President of Partnership 4 Kids. "We are honored to partner with the Omaha Marathon again this year. P4K is a comprehensive mentoring and education program that helps young people realize their potential to and through college. Our longtime relationship helps build trust and hope -- two very important ingredients for success."

As the official charity, P4K will receive a portion of the race registration fees. Additionally, the Omaha Marathon offered students who are enrolled in P4K programs free entry for the P4K Mile Fun Run and the P4K – 5K Race.

The Omaha Marathon included a Half and a Full Marathon, as well as a 10K, 5K, and a Friends & Family 1-mile.