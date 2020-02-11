$200 million bond for roads to be on May ballot

The mayor's proposed $200 million bond to improve roads in Omaha will be on the May 2020 ballot.

On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council unanimously voted to let voters decide.

After the vote Mayor Jean Stothert said, "The condition of our streets is a top priority for me, and for our taxpayers. Thank you to the Council for supporting my recommendations which allows the voters to make this important decision. I am strongly convinced this is the best way forward for our city."

The issue was placed on a fast track. The mayor went public with the proposal on January 23. The city council placed it on the ballot after a public hearing 18 days later.

The bond would raise $40 million a year for five years. The goal is to fix roads long term rather than, as the mayor explained it, using a band-aid approach.

After the initial announcement, the mayor said the city looked at the numbers again and discovered the bond would cost a property owner about $26 a year for a $100,000 home. Earlier estimates had the figure at $35 a year.