Police continue to investigate a metro homicide Monday morning. They say the victim of the shooting died from their injuries.

Omaha Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Baltimore died Saturday after being shot Wednesday night.

It happened at a home near 46th and Grand Avenue.

A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for the shooting and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for 2nd-degree felony assault, use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.