20-year FBI veteran named special agent in charge in Omaha

The FBI has named a 20-year veteran of the bureau as the new special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office, overseeing Nebraska and Iowa.

A news release Wednesday from the FBI named Kristi Koons Johnson as the new special agent in charge of the two-state office. She had been serving as chief of a section that investigates transnational criminal organizations at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Johnson joined the FBI in 1999 as a special agent in Chicago, where she spent a decade investigating organized crime and public corruption. She was promoted to supervisory special agent and led a public corruption squad in 2007. In 2010, Johnson was named the chief division counsel for the Omaha Field Office and promoted three more times before her latest assignment.

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from the University of Detroit-Mercy.