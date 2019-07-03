2-year-old killed, father shot 9-10 times in Texas home invasion

A 2-year-old was killed and his father wounded Tuesday night when two gunmen started shooting inside the family’s garage.

The boy’s father, 38, was shot nine to 10 times and is in critical condition, according to authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Another adult at the home was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, deputies said.

The toddler, identified as Ivory West Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KTRK.

One of suspects demanded money from the boy’s mother.

She said she went downstairs because she thought the shots were fireworks.

There was also a 2-month-old in the home.

The suspects are still on the run.

Police said the family may have been targeted because the father was shot so many times.

"It’s a horrible morning," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who was at the scene Wednesday. "You know we’ve seen too much loss of life especially with children. Cameron, Maleah, Jasmine just too many and that’s just to name a few. And so this is simply unacceptable. As a community we can’t accept it."

