2 teenagers in custody after Kwik Shop robbery in Council Bluffs

Two teenagers are in custody for an overnight robbery in Council Bluffs

The pursuit was captured on our city-cam when the suspected robbers took off running across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge into Omaha.

The moving lights on the bridge are police officers' flashlights in pursuit.

Police believe Christopher Reed held-up the Kwik Shop at 36th and Avenue G.

He's 18- years old and in the Omaha jail awaiting extradition to Council Bluffs.

The other suspect is a 17-year-old girl who was caught before crossing the bridge. She's in the juvenile detention center in Council Bluffs.

