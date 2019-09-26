2 suffer minor injuries in central Nebraska plane crash

Authorities say two people suffered minor injuries when their small plane crashed while trying to land at a central Nebraska airport.

The crash was reported a little after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Kelly Field on the west side of Lexington. Dawson County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tucker Case says it appears the plane got caught by strong crosswinds while landing. A witness says the plane clipped a tree on a windbreak.

The plane came down and skidded to a stop in an alfalfa field just west of the airport. Its lone engine, propeller, and undercarriage were damaged.

The pilot and plane owner was identified as 65-year-old Riley George. His passenger was identified as 64-year-old Marcia George. They live in rural Eustis.