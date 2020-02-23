2 staff members assaulted by inmate at Nebraska State Penitentiary

An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary assaulted two staff members Saturday evening.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, according to the release.

The assault took place in a housing unit where the inmate punched the first staff member in the head causing him to become unconscious. Then the inmate took the staff member's OC and sprayed the staff member with it as he was on the ground.

When the second staff member came on the scene, the inmate began to hit him with the OC canister. The staff member was able to deploy his own OC on the inmate and called for assistance.

According to the release, the first staff member remains hospitalized and the second needed staples and then was released.

The incident will be investigated and the NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized.