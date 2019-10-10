2 men killed in Kansas crash with semi

Two men were killed after their van collided with a semi headed in the opposite direction in Marion County, Kan.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 84-year-old Cecil Gill Jr. of Illinois was headed west on Highway 50 around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gill was traveling partially in the eastbound lane of traffic.

In the 2005 Dodge Caravan with him was 20-year-old Dwayne J. Scott of Missouri.

Both Gill and Scott were killed when their vehicle collided with a semi driven by 57-year-old Kevin M. Thompson of Wisconsin. Thompson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.