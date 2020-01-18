2 men accused of throwing dog into ice-covered lake charged

Authorities in southwestern Nebraska say two Elwood men accused of repeatedly throwing a dog into an ice-covered lake have been charged with animal cruelty.

The Gosper County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old James Pollock and 19-year-old Austin Vanburen were charged Jan. 7 after the office received calls reporting a video posted to social media showing Pollock throwing the year-old Labrador onto the lake, causing it to land on its back and break through the ice.

The dog was able to swim back to shore, but investigators say the men threw the dog into the take two more times.

The dog was later examined and found to be uninjured.

